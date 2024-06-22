Three ITBP personnel among 26 injured in two accidents in J&K

Banihal/Jammu: At least 26 people, including three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Ramban districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

In one of the accidents, a Kashmir-bound private truck carrying ITBP personnel skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at the Kharpora village of Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

Three jawans and a civilian driver were injured in the accident. They were rescued and rushed to Banihal Hospital for treatment, they said.