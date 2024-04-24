Two soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: Two Army personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Reports said the encounter started when a joint team of the army and the J&K police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Renji forest area of Chintibandi village in Bandipora, after receiving input of a terrorist hideout.

While the forces were conducting a house-to-house search in the area, the terrorists who were in hiding fired upon them, reports said. In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers sustained injuries.