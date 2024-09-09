Two terrorists killed in gunfight, infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri foiled

Rajouri/Jammu: Days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials on Monday.

The gunfight broke out in the Laam area of the Nowshera sector late on Sunday night after alert Army troops noticed terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across the border, they said.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.

"In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Nowshera sector. Intelligence inputs received since August 30 indicated the presence of terrorists opposite the Nowshera Sector. All likely infiltration routes were kept under surveillance," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.