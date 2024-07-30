VDGs to be equipped with assault rifles to fight militants in J&K

Srinagar: To enhance security in terrorist-prone areas of the Jammu region, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to approve the replacement of outdated 303 rifles with semi-automatic weapons for Village Defence Group (VDG) members, sources said.

The MHA is also planning to recruit additional VDG members, focusing on youth from regions most vulnerable to terrorist activities, they said. Some VDG members have already received new weapons, and the goal is to eventually arm all VDGs with semi-automatic weapons.

This decision follows an increase in terror attacks in several rural areas of Jammu, where terrorists have been found wielding American M4 carbines and other sophisticated weapons left by NATO troops in Afghanistan post-2021 withdrawal.