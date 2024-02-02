Approach Jharkhand High Court: Supreme Court on Hemant Soren's plea challenging arrest by ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of a land scam.

A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M M Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked him to approach the Jharkhand High Court for bail, saying courts are open for everybody.

The court noted a petition has been filed in the High Court which can be considered.

At the outset, the bench asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Soren, "Why should you not go to the High Court? Courts are open for everybody. Secondly, High Courts are also constitutional courts. If we permit one person, then we have to permit everybody."