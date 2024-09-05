BJP poaches MLAs, MPs; party will be driven out of Jharkhand forever after polls: CM Hemant Soren

Gumla: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday slammed the BJP, accusing it of “poaching” MLAs and MPs of other parties.

Soren also asserted that the BJP would be “driven out” from the state “forever” after the assembly elections this year.

"Even if the people reject them, they poach MLAs, MPs and use agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders or put them behind bars to form government,” he alleged.