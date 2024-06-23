BJP to uproot corrupt JMM-led alliance from power in Jharkhand to form next govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ranchi: Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the saffron party will form the next government in the state by uprooting the “corrupt” JMM-led coalition from power.

Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, held a meeting with party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and workers in Ranchi to prepare strategies for the assembly elections in the state due later this year.

He said the BJP had an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand where it won eight seats and its ally AJSU Party bagged one.

“We had a lead in 52 of the 81 assembly seats in the parliamentary polls. The state played an important role in securing the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate the party leadership, booth workers and people of Jharkhand for the achievement,” he said.