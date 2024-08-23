BJYM rally begins in Ranchi, BJP accuses JMM-led govt of 'stifling voices' after prohibitory orders clamped

"Infiltrators are grabbing tribal land, there is open loot everywhere. When BJYM workers asked about poll promises like 5 lakh jobs, efforts are on to stifle their voices," Chouhan alleged.

He claimed that days were numbered for the present JMM-led regime and said, "When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could not stop our voices, how can you stifle our voices".

Union Minister Sanjay Seth alleged that the Hemant Soren government was "scared of the BJP as it failed to fulfil the promises made to the youth".

Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP state president Deepak Prakash said the people have given a clarion call to "vacate the throne".

"The message is clear for Hemant Soren that 'sinhasan khali karo, janta aati hai", he added.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "Permission has not been sought for the rally, it was sought for 'sammelan' or meeting, which has been granted. Beyond the periphery of Morabadi Ground, we have promulgated prohibitory orders so no rally is allowed. We have made sufficient deployment. We have also appealed to the organisers to limit the programme to meeting only."

BJP state president Babulal Marandi said they had sought permission for the programme.