NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests co-conspirator from Dhanbad

New Delhi: The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Singh, they said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by Bihar Police, the officials said.