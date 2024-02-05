CM Champai Soren-led Jharkhand govt wins floor test with 47 votes

The JMM-led coalition emerged triumphant in the recently concluded Jharkhand floor test on Monday. Chief Minister Champai Soren saw his new government win with a comfortable majority as 47 MLAs voted for the JMM-led alliance. In contrast, 29 MLAs voted for BJP.

Arrested JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was present in the assembly in Raipur to take part in the trust vote. A special court in Ranchi had allowed Hemant Soren, now the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, to participate in the floor test.

