JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

ED issues fresh summons to Hemant Soren's press advisor, wife of senior IAS officer

Sources said their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 16:36 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's press adviser Abhishek Prasad, Preeti Kumar, wife of a senior IAS officer, and DSP Pramod Mishra for questioning in money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal mining and land deals in the state, official sources said on Thursday.

Prasad has been asked to depose at the federal agency’s Ranchi office on March 18, Mishra on March 19 and Kumar on March 20, they said.

Sources said their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Prasad, alias Pintu, had appeared before the ED on February 9 and 10 for questioning in the same case, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 March 2024, 16:36 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateJharkhandHemant SorenED summons

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT