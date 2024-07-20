Jharkhand court convicts 5 Jamtara cyber criminals for money laundering

Ranchi: A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Saturday convicted five Jamtara residents under the anti-money laundering law for running an "organised" cyber crime syndicate, official sources said.

A Netflix series named "Jamtara" that streamed in 2020 is said to have been based on real-life incidents of phishing phone calls and bank accounts scamming launched by some criminals from this district giving it the moniker of 'cyber crime capital' for many years.

Police and other probe agencies later went full steam against these criminals, many of whom were youngsters.