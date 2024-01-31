ED team at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence for questioning in 'land scam' case

The CM was reportedly missing even as the central agency team raided his Delhi residence, seizing Rs 36 lakh and an SUV. However, the Jharkhand CM ended all suspense by Tuesday evening, arriving at his Ranchi residence where he held an all-party meet.

Today, there is buzz that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana will be named the Chief Minister of the state if her husband is arrested. However, JMM MP Mahua Maji, speaking to ANI dispelled this, saying "...all the MLAs in the alliance are united. They have said that Hemant Soren will be the CM...We are hearing it from the media (about Kalpana Soren)."

She added, "You can see how the Central Government and BJP are hatching a conspiracy to destabilise & topple governments and form their own government in non-BJP ruled states. So, the party is prepared to face and tackle all conspiracies", assuring that no such situation would arise.