Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Elderly man beaten to death over ‘witchcraft’ suspicion in Jharkhand’s Palamu

The incident occurred at Chhanka village in Manatu police station area on Monday, police said.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsCrimemurderJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us