<p>Medininagar: A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by a group of people on suspicion of 'witchcraft' in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a>'s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Chhanka village in Manatu police station area on Monday, they said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been been identified as Faguni Bhuiyan.</p>.<p>"Preliminary investigation revealed that the elderly man was beaten to death with sticks, and more than two individuals were involved," said Manoj Kumar Jha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH).</p>.<p>Search is underway to nab the culprits, Jha said. </p>