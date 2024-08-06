Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Father, son die of electrocution in Jharkhand

The incident occurred in Hurlaung village under the Panki Police Station limits when Nagendra Chandravanshi and his 30-year-old son Pintu Chandravanshi were working on their farmland and came in contact with the live hanging wire.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Medininagar (Jharkhand): A 55-year-old man and his son died of electrocution when they came in contact with a live wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Hurlaung village under the Panki Police Station limits when Nagendra Chandravanshi and his 30-year-old son Pintu Chandravanshi were working on their farmland and came in contact with the live hanging wire, Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said.

"The seriously injured father and son were brought to the Panki community health centre by the family members and locals. It referred them to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," he said.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the power department did not take steps to remove the hanging wire despite repeated complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 August 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsJharkhandelectrocution

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT