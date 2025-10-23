Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Five, including woman, arrested in Ranchi; three Pakistan-made pistols seized

Police seized three Pakistan-made pistols, seven magazines, 13 cartridges, a four-wheeler, six mobile phones and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 06:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 06:55 IST
India NewsRanchiPistol

Follow us on :

Follow Us