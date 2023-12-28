JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Four killed after car hits power pole in Ranchi

Cops said that the youths in the car were around 30 years-old, and their vehicle crashed into the pole so hard, that the pole broke into three pieces.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 07:10 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: Four youths were killed after their car hit an electricity pole here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1.30am in the city's Sadar police station area, they said.

Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI, "The car, which was possibly travelling in breakneck speed, hit an electric pole and then overturned. The impact was so strong that the pole broke into three pieces."

The youths, aged around 30 years, died on the spot. "They were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.

All of them were residents of Ranchi's Bariatu Basti, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 07:10 IST)
India NewsCrashPoliceRoad accidentCar accidentElectric pole

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT