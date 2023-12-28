Four killed after car hits power pole in Ranchi

Ranchi: Four youths were killed after their car hit an electricity pole here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1.30am in the city's Sadar police station area, they said.

Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI, "The car, which was possibly travelling in breakneck speed, hit an electric pole and then overturned. The impact was so strong that the pole broke into three pieces."

The youths, aged around 30 years, died on the spot. "They were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.

All of them were residents of Ranchi's Bariatu Basti, he said.