Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Illegal mining: Supreme Court to hear Jharkhand govt’s plea against CBI probe after two weeks

On May 3, the top court allowed the investigation to continue in the case of illegal mining in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand but restrained the CBI from filing a chargesheet till further orders.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJharkhandillegal miningCBI probe

Follow us on :

Follow Us