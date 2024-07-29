Jharkhand BJP to raise Bangladeshi infiltration issue during ongoing monsoon session of state assembly

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, said, "The countdown of the JMM-led ruling alliance government has started. So, we want the government's reply to several issues such as Bangladeshi infiltration, demographic change and corruption."

The six-day monsoon session of the assembly began on Friday.

Bauri alleged that the tribal population has been dwindling in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, while the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators are rising but the government is silent over the issue.

"The tribal population in Santhal Pargana was at 44 per cent in 1951, which declined to 28 per cent in the 2011 census. On the other hand, the Muslim population, which was at nine per cent, rose to 22 per cent in the same period. We will seek a reply from the government about what it did to protect the tribal population in the Santhal Pargana region," he said.