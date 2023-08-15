Jharkhand CM announces over Rs 15,000 crore 'Abua Awas Yojna' for needy

He hit out at the Centre saying that the state did not get necessary assistance for drought. "Although we did not get the expected help from the Central government, yet the state government tried to provide all possible help to the farmers through Chief Minister Drought Relief Scheme and Jharkhand Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme. The government is keeping a close vigil on the situation."

Soren said, "I had promised three-room houses for all in the state. Fulfilling my promise, I announce a new scheme 'Abua Awas Yojna'. In the coming two years the government will ensure homes to the needy at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore from its own funds."