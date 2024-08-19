Jharkhand CM extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan, says 'historic' schemes launched for women

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' and said his government has implemented several "historic" schemes to provide rights and respect to women in the state.

He claimed that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where the government is providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to widows, abandoned or single mothers and women above 50 years of age.

"Under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), more than 48 lakh sisters of the state will get financial assistance of Rs 12,000 every year," he posted on X.