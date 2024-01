Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths over searches held at his Delhi house on Monday night, reported news agency PTI.

The FIR was lodged at SC/ST police station in Ranchi, PTI further reported.

ED had seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some "incriminating" documents following the searches at his Delhi house.

More details to follow...