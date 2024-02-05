Jharkhand floor test: What are the possible outcomes; what lies next

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of trust today at 11 am during a special two-day assembly session.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister on Friday after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Champai Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

Today, Hemant Soren, who gave up the CM's post before being taken into ED custody over money laundering linked to a land-scam case, will also be taking part in the floor test.

What is a floor test?

A floor test, also referred to as trust vote is usually conducted when a new government swears in. The primary goal of the exercise is to see if the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature. Article 164 of the Constitution states that if the council of ministers, who are collectively responsible to the legislative Assembly, do not enjoy the support of the legislature, the executive has to step down.