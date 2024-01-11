Jharkhand: Recommendation made for declaring 158 blocks as drought hit

Ranchi: The Jharkhand disaster management authority recommended declaring 158 blocks in 17 districts of the state as drought hit, an official said.

The recommendation was made during a meeting at the state secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Wednesday.

Soren directed the disaster management department to prepare a proposal to declare all 158 blocks as drought hit at the earliest, so that it could be placed for approval in the meeting of council of ministers.

He also asked officials concerned to send a proposal to the Centre in this regard for financial assistance.