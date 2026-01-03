Menu
Venezuela crisis LIVE updates | Machado heaps praises on Trump, says 'will share Nobel Peace Prize with him'

Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on Monday, as US-deposed ⁠President Nicolas ‌Maduro appeared in a New York court on drug charges, after the Trump administration removed him ​from power in a dramatic weekend military action. Maduro told judge 'I was captured' as he made his first US court appearance on drug trafficking charges. Track all the live updates here on DH.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 07:01 IST
Highlights
08:1806 Jan 2026

Shots fired near Venezuelan presidential palace in Caracas (AFP)

07:1906 Jan 2026

US may subsidise oil companies to rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure, Trump says

23:4405 Jan 2026

Maduro tells judge 'I was captured' as he makes his first US court appearance on drug trafficking charges, reports AP

23:2605 Jan 2026

Maduro says 'I was captured' as he pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

12:2406 Jan 2026

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado says she hasn't spoken to Trump since October

12:2006 Jan 2026

Machado heaps praises on Trump, says 'will share Nobel Peace Prize with him' (reports NYT)

10:5006 Jan 2026

Ousted Venezuelan President Maduro limp-walks to courthouse

10:4506 Jan 2026

Sri Lanka urges UN to work towards peaceful resolution on Venezuela

09:5006 Jan 2026

Venezuela's deposed Maduro pleads not guilty, insists still president (AFP)

Published 03 January 2026, 14:02 IST
World newsVenezuela

