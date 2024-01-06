Jharkhand to showcase production of tasar silk at Republic Day parade

There are four types of silk -- mulberry, eri, munga and tasar, he said, adding, 'Mulberry, eri and munga are common and can be produced indoors but tasar is wild in nature. Country's 70 per cent tasar is produced in Jharkhand, of which 40 per cent is produced in the state's Santhal Pargana region.' He said that most of the tasar silk is transported to Bhagalpur in Bihar, where the final product is made.