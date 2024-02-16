JMM chief Shibu Soren's youngest son Basant, 7 others sworn in as ministers in Champai Soren govt

Ranchi: Basant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren’s youngest son, on Friday took oath as minister in the Champai Soren-led government in Jharkhand, along with seven others.

Basant is also the younger brother of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.