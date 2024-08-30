'Kolhan Tiger' Champai Soren: Journey from prominent JMM leader to BJP's key asset in Jharkhand

"After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path...Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person? During the meeting (legislative party meeting on July 3), I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Champai posted on X, mentioning that he was struggling to control his tears.