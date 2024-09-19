'Leaders to hover like vultures': Jharkhand CM in apparent dig at BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'

In an apparent dig at former chief minister Champai Soren, who jumped the ship from the JMM to the BJP, the CM said, "Now, all previous chief ministers have gone to the BJP only to remove one CM. But, no power of theirs can harm me till I have people's blessings." Reacting to the CM's "vulture" remark, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo termed it a "cheap" political gimmick.