Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Minor sisters missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur found in Andhra Pradesh

The girls, both students of the same school, had gone missing from the Amrapada police station area on Tuesday, following which their father lodged a complaint, SDPO Maheshpur Vijay Kumar.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us