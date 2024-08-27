Navy salvages wreckage of Cessna plane that crashed in Jharkhand

The 20-member Diving and Hydrographic Survey Team from Eastern Naval Command worked in inclement weather conditions and managed to salvage the wreckage successfully at the Chandil Reservoir in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

The plane had gone missing after taking off from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on August 20. Bodies of the trainee pilot and his instructor, who were on board the two-seater aircraft, were found in the Chandil dam on August 22.



(With PTI inputs)