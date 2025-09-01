<p>Latehar (Jharkhand): Nine members of the banned Maoist splinter group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), surrendered before the security forces with their arms and ammunition in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand"> Jharkhand</a>'s Latehar district on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>Among the nine red rebels were a self-styled zonal commander and four sub-zonal commanders carrying rewards of a total of Rs 23 lakh on their heads, they said.</p>.<p>The Maoists surrendered with a large number of arms and ammunition, including four AK-47 rifles and three SLRs.</p>.<p>JJMP self-styled zonal commander Ravindra Yadav, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and was wanted in 14 cases, surrendered with two AK-47s, three rifles and 1,241 cartridges, a police statement said.</p>.Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand.<p>Three self-styled sub-zonal commanders, who were carrying Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, include Akhilesh Ravindra Yadav, wanted in 10 cases, Baldev Ganjhu, wanted in nine cases and Mukesh Ram, who was wanted in 21 cases.</p>.<p>Another sub-zonal commander, identified as Pawan alias Ram Prasad, was carrying a Rs 3 lakh bounty and was wanted in three cases, the statement said.</p>.<p>Four self-styled area commanders who surrendered were Dhruv, Vijay Yadav, Shravan Singh and Mukesh Ganjhu, and they were wanted in a total of nine cases, it stated. </p>