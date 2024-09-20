Secondary agriculture can boost rural economy; ICAR should focus on converting waste to wealth: President Murmu

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asserted that secondary agriculture could significantly enhance the rural economy, urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to focus on converting waste into wealth.
"Secondary agriculture has the potential to boost the rural economy. ICAR should work towards this goal to boost farmers' income," she said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) here as the chief guest.
Highlighting the export potential of Indian lac, which is in high demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, the President noted that Jharkhand accounts for 55 per cent of the country's total lac production.
"Jharkhand’s lac production is a vital source of income for the tribal community, which is mainly produced by them," she emphasised.
She posted on X, "I have special attachment to Jharkhand. Coming to Jharkhand, the holy land of Dharti Aaba (father) Bhagwan Birsa Munda is like a pilgrimage to me. I get a lot of love from the people here. As a Governor, I have done public service here for many years."
She recalled that during her tenure as governor, raw lac produced by farmers was sold for Rs 100-200 per kg, while processed lac could fetch up to Rs 3,000 per kg.
She emphasised the potential for establishing more lac processing units to enhance farmers' income.
In addition to its applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, Murmu said lac could also be used as a coating for fruits, vegetables, and spices to extend their shelf life.
She highlighted the importance of providing skill development training for tribal communities and farmers, commending the institute in Ranchi for its advancements in technology, automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
The President suggested promoting Self Help Groups (SHGs) involved in this sector.
The event was attended by Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sanjay Seth.
Published 20 September 2024, 10:24 IST