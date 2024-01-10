Three killed, 4 injured in car-truck collision in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): At least three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and four others injured on Wednesday as their car collided head-on with a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am on National Highway 23 near Chitarpur in Rajrappa, around 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the car with 10 passengers on board rammed into the truck, a senior officer said.

"A woman and her two-year-old son died on the spot, while another person breathed his last on the way to RIMS in Ranchi," Rajrappa Police Station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Nayak said.