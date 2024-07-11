Three killed, three injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

They were taken to a hospital here and during the course of treatment, a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son and a man, aged around 40, succumbed to their injuries.

Three others are undergoing treatment and the condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Local JMM MLA Sabita Mahato of Ichagarh constituency visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the victims.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mahato said she has spoken to the doctors and asked them to provide proper treatment.