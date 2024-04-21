'JNU has problem of freeloaders', says V-C Santishree Pandit; cites overstaying students, illegal guests

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has a problem of "freeloaders" -- both overstaying students and illegal guests -- and the administration is now tightening the noose on them, according to its Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters, Pandit said she has issued strict instructions to the hostel administration not to allow any student to stay in hostels beyond five years.

In response to a question on allegations of JNU having seen freeloaders stay on campus at the cost of taxpayer money, Pandit said, "You are absolutely right, we have a problem of freeloaders."

Herself an alumna of the university, the 61-year-old said the issue was there even when she was a student but it has increased now.