JNU students, faculty bid farewell to Yechury with 'Laal Salam'

As a student at JNU, Yechury was a part of the Students Federation of India (SFI), which he joined in 1974 and was arrested a few months later during the Emergency. He served as the president of the JNUSU thrice during 1977–78.

Yechury was elected as All-India Joint Secretary of SFI in 1978 and later became its All India President.

When he became SFI president in 1978, he was the first person who did not belong to either West Bengal or Kerala to occupy the post.

Yechury is survived by his wife Seema Chishti and his two children, Akhila and Danish. His elder son, Ashish Yechury, passed away due to Covid in 2021. Yechury was earlier married to Indrani Mazumdar.