Joined NDA for glorious future of India, Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Over Saturday and Sunday, Ajit Pawar staged a show of strength in Pune's Baramati and Beed, respectively. However, he refrained from any direct attack on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

In Baramati, his home district, Ajit Pawar said, “Some decisions are taken for the sake of development. I never wanted to insult anybody ever. I just accepted the reality”.

But, he indirectly referred to Pawar senior for not taking the post of CM twice - when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed in 2019, and earlier in 2004 during the Democratic Front years.

"Even Sonia Gandhi had told late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh that NCP has more seats than Congress, but still we didn't make it to the chief minister's post. Also, Uddhav Thackeray could have given the CM's post for two-and-a-half years.”

In Beed, Ajit Pawar said: “We have joined MahaYuti (with BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ) to solve the problems of the people. We took this decision for the development of the state. I am a person who like to work and like to speak through my work. I would not respond to comments made against me by anyone.”

In the back to back rallies, Ajit Pawar hailed the leadership of Modi and explained how the prime minister was taking India ahead.