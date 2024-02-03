Jolt in Jharkhand, an issue flagged in Karnataka, and some Punjabi 'tadka'

Welcome ladies and gentlemen,

You have tuned in to DH Political Theatre.

After Bihar stole the show last week, it was its neighbour Jharkhand’s turn to be in the spotlight this week. While in Bihar the government changed but the CM remained the same, in Jharkhand, a new CM was sworn in with the same government in place.

Even as Jharkhand was the main drama this week, the other supporting acts were no less entertaining. The Union Budget, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Chandigarh mayoral polls and the row over pulling down Hanuma Dhwaja in Karnataka kept the politics ticking.

Stay tuned as we bring you every major act that was played in the political theatre last week.