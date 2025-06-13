Menu
A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The plane smashed into a building housing doctors and their families. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also on board the plane. In a miraculous escape, a 40-year-old British national has survived. PM Modi will be in Gujarat today to assess the ground situation at the plane crash site, and meet those injured, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Track all the latest updates on the plane crash, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 05:55 IST

10:4813 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | PM Modi meets lone survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

09:5213 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | Devastated and heartbroken by the flight crash: Sachin Tendulkar

08:3913 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | Working with local authorities to establish facts, provide support: UK High Commission in India

08:3413 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | Air India sets up Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports

11:2513 Jun 2025

Air India's dedicated passenger hotline numbers for India 1800 5691 444; for calls outside India +91 8062779200

11:2113 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers under way at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad

11:0813 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | PM Modi holds review meeting with officials at airport in Ahmedabad

10:5713 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | Majority of crew members were residents of Mumbai

10:5213 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash Updates | PM Modi visits site

Published 13 June 2025, 03:11 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane CrashAhmedabadVijay Rupani

