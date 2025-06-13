A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The plane smashed into a building housing doctors and their families. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also on board the plane. In a miraculous escape, a 40-year-old British national has survived. PM Modi will be in Gujarat today to assess the ground situation at the plane crash site, and meet those injured, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Track all the latest updates on the plane crash, only with DH.