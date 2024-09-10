Junior officer acting as Judge Advocate without recording reasons to invalidate court martial proceedings: Supreme Court

The court pointed out subsequent mentioning of the reason, after putting signatures by the issuing authority in the document, was "unauthorised and impermissible".

"The High Court has correctly held that the convening order suffers from incurable defect as held by this court in Charanjit Singh Gill," the bench said.

The court also noted the High Court specifically observed that once a document has been put in the course of transmission, it could not be changed or altered or modified except after recording that there was a mistake, which needs correction. Once dispatched by the officer, the communication of the document is complete and any alteration is unauthorised, the court said.

The Union government's counsel also referred to Army Rule 103 that a Court Martial would not be invalid merely by reason of any invalidity in the appointment of the Judge Advocate.

The bench, however, said, "This rule is available only where a fit person has been appointed as a Judge Advocate. If the person so appointed is not fit to act and perform the duties of the Judge Advocate as held in Charanjit Singh Gill, Rule 103 would not come to the rescue of the appellant."

The court here examined only legality of Judge Advocate and did not deal with merits of charges levelled against the officer in the Court Martial proceedings on a complaint made by a recruit declaring him "fit" after finding him "unfit", for "extraneous consideration".