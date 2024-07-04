K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha a day after his return to Congress

New Delhi: A day after returning to the Congress, senior leader K Keshava Rao on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat which he won on a BRS ticket saying it is morally and legally not right to continue.
The 85-year-old MP had two more years in Rajya Sabha in this term. Rao met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.
In a statement, Rao said, “consequent upon my joining the Congress yesterday, I am supposed to have quit the BRS on whose symbol I was elected to the Rajya Sabha last time. I am morally/legally bound to vacate my seat in the House.”
Upholding the minimum values, he said he has submitted his resignation.
Rao had quit the Congress in protest against the delay in the formation of Telangana state and had joined the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS in 2013. He had earlier served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president.
On Wednesday, Rao had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi.
“Worthy homecoming! We welcome senior leader K Keshava Rao-ji to the Congress party. We are confident that his vast experience in public service will strengthen the Congress party in Telangana,” Kharge said on ‘X’.
Published 04 July 2024, 11:15 IST