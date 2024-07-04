K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha a day after his return to Congress

New Delhi: A day after returning to the Congress, senior leader K Keshava Rao on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat which he won on a BRS ticket saying it is morally and legally not right to continue.

The 85-year-old MP had two more years in Rajya Sabha in this term. Rao met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.

In a statement, Rao said, “consequent upon my joining the Congress yesterday, I am supposed to have quit the BRS on whose symbol I was elected to the Rajya Sabha last time. I am morally/legally bound to vacate my seat in the House.”