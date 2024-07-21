'Kalki 2898 AD' gets legal notice from Acharya Pramod Krishnam for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Earlier, Krishnam had hit out on Rahul Gandhi and called him a 'mad person', claiming that as long as he is in the party, Congress cannot be saved.

"A mad person can say anything. A boy who has gone mad can say anything. No one should take seriously what a mad person or a child says," Krishnam had told PTI before the general elections.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was ousted from the Congress party for indiscipline in February.

"In view of the complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years with immediate effect," the party had then said in a statement.

Talking about his expulsion, Krishnam had said, "Only one person is responsible for the ruin of the Congress Party, whose name is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, no one can save the Congress."