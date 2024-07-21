'Kalki 2898 AD' gets legal notice from Acharya Pramod Krishnam for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, ex-Congress leader and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar, on Saturday sent a legal notice to the makers and actors of the movie Kalki 2898 AD on accounts of hurting religious sentiments, and distorting sacred Hindu texts, news agency PTI reported.
In an interview to PTI he said, "Nobody has the right to distort our sacred texts, but it has become a fashion to distort Hindu texts. The Kalki avatar will be the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Several of our 'puranas' are dedicated to him. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal on February 19 where Lord Kalki would be born. The entire world is waiting for him. This movie, however, wants to send a wrong message to the people."
Acharya Pramod’s lawyer Ujjwal Anand Sharma has sent the legal notice to the makers of the film oh his behalf, the former said in an interview to the publication.
Ujjwal said, “I have sent a legal notice on behalf of Kalki Pateeswarar Acharya Pramod to the movie makers, distributors, actors and writers of this movie called ‘Kalki’. They have completely distorted and have given a wrongful deception of Lord Kalki in this movie.”
Earlier, Krishnam had hit out on Rahul Gandhi and called him a 'mad person', claiming that as long as he is in the party, Congress cannot be saved.
"A mad person can say anything. A boy who has gone mad can say anything. No one should take seriously what a mad person or a child says," Krishnam had told PTI before the general elections.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam was ousted from the Congress party for indiscipline in February.
"In view of the complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years with immediate effect," the party had then said in a statement.
Talking about his expulsion, Krishnam had said, "Only one person is responsible for the ruin of the Congress Party, whose name is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, no one can save the Congress."
Published 21 July 2024, 08:06 IST