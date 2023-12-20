Kangana Ranaut to take political plunge, likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election

The intersection of the entertainment industry and politics has been a longstanding phenomenon, with several celebrities trying their fortune in the politics. The latest one to take the political plunge is none other than the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut.
The Bollywood star is set to launch her political career by contesting elections next year. Kangana’s father Amardeep has confirmed this news and said that she will contest exclusively on a BJP ticket.
Rumours of Kangana joining politics had been doing the rounds ever since she met BJP's National President J P Nadda at her residence in Kullu.
Kangana had also earlier hinted at joining politics in some media interviews. She has been quite vocal about in her support for the Modi government and the BJP and has backed several of their initiatives as well as their ideological stance.
The reasons behind actors joining politics are as diverse as the individuals themselves, and the impact they have on the political landscape can be significant.
Celebrities joining politics is a trend that is not confined to any particular country or era; rather, it is a global phenomenon that has been observed for decades.
On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a biographical historical drama film, Emergency, a movie based largely on the Indian Emergency between 1975 and 1977.