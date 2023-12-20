Kangana Ranaut to take political plunge, likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election

The intersection of the entertainment industry and politics has been a longstanding phenomenon, with several celebrities trying their fortune in the politics. The latest one to take the political plunge is none other than the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut.

The Bollywood star is set to launch her political career by contesting elections next year. Kangana’s father Amardeep has confirmed this news and said that she will contest exclusively on a BJP ticket.

Rumours of Kangana joining politics had been doing the rounds ever since she met BJP's National President J P Nadda at her residence in Kullu.