Kangana slap row: Karan Johar says he doesn't support or condone violence

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said he does not 'support or condone' violence in any form, days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable.

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.