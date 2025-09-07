<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Sunday found fault with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission (EC) </a>for allegedly not sharing “vital evidence” about those who have fraudulently applied for deleting votes in a Karnataka Assembly seat, claiming the poll body has now become “BJP's back office for ‘vote chori’ (vote theft)”.</p><p>His remarks came as reports suggested that the EC has stonewalled repeated requests from Karnataka CID seeking digital evidence in connection with its probe into a complaint that fraudsters submitted fake applications for removing around 5,900 names from the electoral rolls in Aland constituency in Kalaburgi district.</p>.Rahul vs EC on 'vote chori': Karnataka poll body chief asks for names of electors; wants 'declaration under oath'.<p>The EC has not responded to the charges even as Kharge asked, "is the Election Commission of India (ECI) now BJP’s Back-Office for 'vote chori'?"</p><p>He said the Congress had exposed an attempt at massive deletion of voters in Aland constituency ahead of May 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He said a case was filed in February 2023, which revealed that 5,994 forged applications were filed and it was "clear evidence of a massive attempt at voter fraud.</p>.Will ‘Vote Chori’ allegations resonate with the voter?.<p>Kharge said the Congress government in the state then ordered a CID probe but there was a "twist" as the EC has "now stonewalled the crucial information -- effectively shielding those behind vote chori" though the poll body had earlier shared part of the documents to trace the forgery.</p><p>“Why has the ECI suddenly blocked vital evidence? Who is it protecting? BJP’s 'vote chori' department? Is the ECI bending under BJP pressure to derail the CID probe? Individual’s right to vote needs to be protected. Indian democracy needs to be protected,” he said.</p><p>Congress is on a warpath with the Election Commission and the ruling BJP over the issue of ‘vote chori’ with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi last month alleging that there were one lakh “fake voters” in Mahadevapura Assembly seat in Karnataka, after analysing electoral rolls.</p><p>At the conclusion of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Patna, Rahul has said that the Congress will soon have a “hydrogen bomb” like expose further on ‘vote chori’.</p>