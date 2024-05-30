10 grace marks awarded in SSLC examinations only for this year, says Karnataka minister

Shivamogga: District in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa claimed that BJP had started the trend of giving grace marks in SSLC examinations. "We carried on this time for the benefit of students. However, without knowing the truth, BJP made negative publicity that 20 grace marks had been given this time." Even some media houses joined BJP in this regard.
Speaking to the press on Thursday, Bangarappa said that in order to ensure examinations are free from malpractices, surveillance cameras were installed in examination halls across the state for the first time. Thus, students were naturally tensed which in turn affected their performance in examinations.
For the benefit of those children who were deprived of classroom teaching, grace marks have been awarded only this year. Bangarappa did not express displeasure against the chief minister and deputy chief minister in this regard, however, he accused former education minister S Suresh for leading the negative publicity carried out by BJP regarding grace marks.
He also stated that BJP-led government had appointed only 5108 teachers. "But we have appointed over 13,000 teachers and the another 45000 teachers will be appointed in the coming days."
He also stated that though BJP-led government had announced grants for school repair work, it had not been released yet. "But we have released Rs 500 crore for the same."
He went on to defend the decision to conduct three examinations for SSLC students as many were discontinuing education after they failed in their examinations.
"They were not going for higher education. If they are given another chance to write the examinations immediately, they could carry on their education. So the school and literacy department decided to conduct three examinations," he said.
