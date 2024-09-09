Home
10-year-old mowed down by bus in Athani

The victim Srujan Sunil Bandagar, was standing by the side of the road, attending a call of nature.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 19:44 IST

Athani (Belagavi District): A 10-year-old boy died after he was mowed down by a bus in Shankar Nagar in Athani, Belagavi district.

The victim Srujan Sunil Bandagar, was standing by the side of the road, attending a call of nature. The driver of the Karwar-bound government bus, which had left Athani, drove the vehicle right where Srujan was standing, along with his friends.

The driver, Anand Magdum was reportedly employed on a contractual basis. Unsurprisingly, the locals erupted in rage over his failure to avert the accident. The accident has been recorded on a close circuit television (CCTV) camera, and a case registered in connection with the same at the Athani police station.

Teen washed away

In another incident in Sedam of Kalaburagi district, a 17-year-old youth was washed away in the swollen River Kamalavati on Sunday. The boy has been identified as Rahul Nagappa Elli. 

Published 08 September 2024, 19:44 IST
