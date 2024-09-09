10-year-old mowed down by bus in Athani

Athani (Belagavi District): A 10-year-old boy died after he was mowed down by a bus in Shankar Nagar in Athani, Belagavi district.

The victim Srujan Sunil Bandagar, was standing by the side of the road, attending a call of nature. The driver of the Karwar-bound government bus, which had left Athani, drove the vehicle right where Srujan was standing, along with his friends.