Home

Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by tiger in Mysuru

At around 12 noon, a tiger suddenly pounced on Charan, attacked and dragged him to a bush nearby.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 13:00 IST

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a tiger attack at Kallahatti village, at Metikuppe Wildlife range, Nagarahole National Park limits, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday.

Charan Nayak (8), son of Krishna Nayak and Madubai, is the deceased. Charan was studying in the second standard and had accompanied his parents to the field where the latter work, as his school had declared a holiday because of a sports meet. The couple were picking chillies when the incident occurred. The tiger has eaten portions of the body.

At around 12 noon, the tiger suddenly pounced on Charan, attacked and dragged him to a bush nearby. Hearing his screams, his parents shouted and chased away the tiger. But Charan died on the spot due to serious injuries. 

Protest

Alleging Forest department's negligence, the villagers staged a protest with the body. MLA Anil Chikkamadu too was present.

Incidents of tiger attacks on livestock have been reported in the region. But this is the first incident of a tiger attack on a human. This has created panic among the residents here.

