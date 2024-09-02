'12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka, trying to get Aadhaar cards,' claims Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

Belagavi: Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has claimed that there are over 12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka who are making efforts to get government documents to show they are Indian citizens.
Talking to the reporters on Monday, Muthalik said that he will submit a report in this regard to the State Home Minister and ask him to send the immigrants back to their country, else his organisation will have to take measures.
"We will also stage protests in front of BJP office in Bengaluru demanding its leaders open their mouths against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state and get them ousted," he told the reporters.
"Cases of Bangladeshi immigrants getting Aadhaar cards has come to the fore in Hassan and hundreds of them are camping at the bus-stand to get documents for Indian citizenship. While Hindu’s in Bangladesh are facing atrocities and forced to quit their jobs, Muslims from the same country are illegally residing here and getting access to government documents," he added.
Muthalik also said that "the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over atrocities meted out on Hindu’s in Bangladesh was not acceptable."
He said, "Mere statements that we are keeping watch on the developments in the neighbouring country are not acceptable. While security has been provided to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Hindu’s are facing violence against them."
"Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had waged war and created Bangladesh in the year 1971 and on the same lines, India should now attack Bangladesh and create state for Hindu’s," he demanded.
"Movement in Bangladesh had begun regarding reservations and Hindu’s had not opposed it, but after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, they have been subjected to atrocities," Muthalik said.
Published 02 September 2024, 08:47 IST