'12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka, trying to get Aadhaar cards,' claims Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

Belagavi: Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has claimed that there are over 12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka who are making efforts to get government documents to show they are Indian citizens.

Talking to the reporters on Monday, Muthalik said that he will submit a report in this regard to the State Home Minister and ask him to send the immigrants back to their country, else his organisation will have to take measures.

"We will also stage protests in front of BJP office in Bengaluru demanding its leaders open their mouths against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state and get them ousted," he told the reporters.